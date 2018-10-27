Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “$145.00” Price Target for Caterpillar (CAT)

Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

