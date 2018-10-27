Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $4.34 Million Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,950,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230,688 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,385,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,090,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 111.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 143,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.54.

Shares of ROK opened at $161.32 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $210.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 48.24%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,552.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan Schmitt sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $787,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

