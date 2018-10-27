Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $3.21 Million Position in Encana Corp (ECA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 624,301 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Encana were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Encana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Encana in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Encana in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Encana in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECA. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Shares of ECA opened at $10.25 on Friday. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Encana had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encana Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

