Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Raised by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,148,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,189,715,000 after acquiring an additional 771,307 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,110,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $666,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,819 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,102,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $666,296,000 after acquiring an additional 208,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,875,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,699,000 after acquiring an additional 320,484 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,704,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $522,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WBA stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $80.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Mizuho cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

