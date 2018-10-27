W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Raises Stake in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 2,222.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,804,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 11,112.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 1,432,335 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 1,166,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,916,000 after buying an additional 583,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 247.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 644,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,211,000 after buying an additional 458,654 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after buying an additional 334,560 shares during the period.

Shares of CIU stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.71 and a 52-week high of $110.70.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

