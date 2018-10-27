W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Buys New Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 36,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,832,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,124,856,000 after purchasing an additional 234,655 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,028,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,005 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,311,000 after purchasing an additional 34,408 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,839,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,572,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,445,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,742,000 after acquiring an additional 97,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In other news, Director John W. Harris purchased 10,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,769.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.23. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

