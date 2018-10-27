W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Buys New Position in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 140.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,345,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,674,000 after acquiring an additional 786,382 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,450,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,987,000 after acquiring an additional 711,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 182.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,641,000 after acquiring an additional 672,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 205.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 664,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $53,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $2,501,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $79.79 and a fifty-two week high of $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dollar General to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

