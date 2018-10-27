W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 80,324 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,865,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,061,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,081 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,066 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $384,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 22,000,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $425,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,802,900 shares of company stock valued at $486,187,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

