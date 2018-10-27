Vossloh AG (VOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.10 ($53.60).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOS shares. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of ETR:VOS traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €40.25 ($46.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($42.56) and a 12-month high of €63.99 ($74.41).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

