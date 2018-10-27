Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $81.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.78.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,689,000 after purchasing an additional 283,805 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 29.9% during the third quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.