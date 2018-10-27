Visio (VISIO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. Visio has a market capitalization of $23,191.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Visio coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Visio has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00027691 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00025952 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005909 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00053010 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00066719 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Visio Profile

Visio (CRYPTO:VISIO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,273,592 coins and its circulating supply is 51,273,592 coins. The official website for Visio is www.visioplatform.com . Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject

Buying and Selling Visio

Visio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visio using one of the exchanges listed above.

