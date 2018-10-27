Virtusa (VRTU) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRTU. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Virtusa to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Virtusa from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Virtusa stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Virtusa’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $159,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,425,480.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 129,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

