Viridian Ria LLC Purchases 584 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 23,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a $170.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

salesforce.com stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 120.34, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.68 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $25,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total transaction of $852,585.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,703,900 and sold 510,768 shares worth $77,237,826. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

