VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Stake Lifted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $120,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $283,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Bank of America raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

NYSE:VICI opened at $21.80 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 152.87, a current ratio of 152.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

