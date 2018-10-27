Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.83.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.87 on Wednesday, reaching $169.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,450. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $136.50 and a 1 year high of $194.92. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $365,975.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $475,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,325 shares of company stock worth $6,135,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

