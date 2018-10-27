Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Position Raised by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $145.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.09 and a 1-year high of $167.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7547 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

