ValuEngine Lowers Veritex (VBTX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $39.00 price target on Veritex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Veritex stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. 514,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Veritex has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Veritex had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veritex by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,491,000 after buying an additional 583,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veritex by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,140,000 after buying an additional 233,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 212,360 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,607,000. Finally, Broadview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,537,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

