Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.95 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $141.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

