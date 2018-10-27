USANA Health Sciences (USNA) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.61. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.54 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Global Ltd Gull purchased 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.70 per share, with a total value of $58,256.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,921,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,115,336.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron W. Wentz sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $3,247,857.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,117 shares of company stock worth $1,349,965 and have sold 952,919 shares worth $122,805,265. Company insiders own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $121,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $223,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.