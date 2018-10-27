Unobtanium Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $12.90 million and $1,574.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for $64.68 or 0.01003615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,484.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.24 or 0.06784202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000597 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000515 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 199,432 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.