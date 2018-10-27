United Natural Foods (UNFI) Given Sell Rating at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their sell rating on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $24.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $45.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.79.

NASDAQ:UNFI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. 920,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,597. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.56.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $112,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3,013.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 139,876 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the Wholesale and Other segment. The Wholesale segment distributes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products. The Others segment includes the sale other activities of the firm.

