Union Pacific (UNP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,664,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,221. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $115.16 and a 12 month high of $165.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,542.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

