UniFirst (UNF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on shares of UniFirst and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $145.64 on Tuesday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $143.68 and a 12 month high of $193.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The textile maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $335,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 380 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $70,262.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,780 shares of company stock valued at $808,318. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,127.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 110.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

