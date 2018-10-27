Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.80.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.89. The stock had a trading volume of 839,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,916. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $191.70 and a twelve month high of $290.30.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 361,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,745,572.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
