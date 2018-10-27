Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $270.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.89. The stock had a trading volume of 839,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,916. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $191.70 and a twelve month high of $290.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 361,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,745,572.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

