UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greggs (GRG)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research report report published on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Greggs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,186.25 ($15.50).

GRG stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,136 ($14.84). 265,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,094. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 994.50 ($12.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,400.25 ($18.30).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

