U.S. Silica (SLCA) PT Lowered to $20.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price cut by Barclays from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.05.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

SLCA traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 4,348,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,805. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.15.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.15). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $423.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradford B. Casper bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at $351,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,183.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,614 shares of company stock worth $178,565. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $200,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 288.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth $213,000.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.