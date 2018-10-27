U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,679 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,034,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,867,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,326 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,146,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,565,000 after acquiring an additional 946,517 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,220,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,246,000 after acquiring an additional 186,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,861,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $889,581.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,970.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $821,374.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,390.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. CIBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

NYSE USB opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

