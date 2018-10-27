Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “$15.84” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Compass Point set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NYSE TWO opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.26. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $16.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $53,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $77,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 249,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 86,903 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

