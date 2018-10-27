Twitter (TWTR) Announces Earnings Results

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.57 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.36. 47,705,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,181,652. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twitter has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $36,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $19,600,812.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,437,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,501.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,145,001 shares of company stock worth $126,323,836 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Twitter from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.