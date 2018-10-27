Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.32. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 75681 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TKC. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4,987.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

