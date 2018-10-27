Tufton Capital Management Sells 932 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 58,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,740,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,648,000 after buying an additional 328,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 59.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.18%.

In other news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $348,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $956,650. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.