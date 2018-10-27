Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 3,432 Shares of WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the second quarter valued at $68,844,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WP Carey by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,613,000 after acquiring an additional 124,191 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in WP Carey by 2,859.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 97,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 94,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter worth $4,530,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in WP Carey by 61.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 179,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 68,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WP Carey stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.66.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.50). WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

WP Carey Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $11 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 878 properties covering approximately 87 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.