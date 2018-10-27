Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Holdings in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $96.13 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.62.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

