Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 4,049 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 764.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVMT. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,512,000 after acquiring an additional 668,217 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 114,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $6,766,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

DVMT stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of -0.13. Dell Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a positive return on equity of 30.61%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.