TrueFlip 24-Hour Volume Reaches $197,642.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00006506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $2.63 million and $197,642.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00149855 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00248773 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $625.23 or 0.09650858 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012305 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

