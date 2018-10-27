Trivago NV – to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (TRVG)

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) – SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trivago in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of TRVG opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 1.10. Trivago has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $253.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.60 million. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trivago by 200.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Trivago in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel search platform. The company offers a website and a mobile application under the trivago brand. It also provides marketing tools and services for advertisers such as trivago Hotel Manager and trivago Intelligence. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

