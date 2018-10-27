Tristate Capital (TSC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, July 20th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. 540,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,734. The stock has a market cap of $702.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James F. Getz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $297,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $202,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,954,000 after acquiring an additional 545,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tristate Capital by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tristate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.