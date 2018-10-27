Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPVG. ValuEngine upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Compass Point set a $15.00 price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.56.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 388,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,894. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.4% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 66.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 84.4% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

