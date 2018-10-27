TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Stake Decreased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,220 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THS. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $54,014,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,284,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319,196 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $13,362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 591.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 253,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS opened at $45.28 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.45.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THS. ValuEngine cut TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TreeHouse Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

