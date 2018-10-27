Travis Perkins (TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($21.49) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,188 ($15.52) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,344.42 ($17.57).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 997 ($13.03) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,709 ($22.33).

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 53.50 ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 52.90 ($0.69) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Travis Perkins had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

In other news, insider Coline McConville purchased 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) per share, for a total transaction of £895.44 ($1,170.05). Also, insider Ruth Anderson purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.90) per share, with a total value of £923.40 ($1,206.59). Insiders purchased 240 shares of company stock valued at $271,284 in the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

