Traders Buy Paypal (PYPL) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on weakness during trading on Friday. $295.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $218.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $77.36 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Paypal had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Paypal traded down ($2.59) for the day and closed at $83.37

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Paypal to $92.00 and gave the company a “$88.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “$87.38” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $2,328,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,992.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,960. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 87,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 10.2% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 18.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,434,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after buying an additional 227,908 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,249,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

