TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It is focused on providing fully-underwritten capital solutions to middle market companies. The Company specializes in standalone first-lien loans, standalone second-lien loans, mezzanine loans, unitranche loans. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get TPG Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSLX. ValuEngine raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

NYSE TSLX opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.63 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 104.4% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 46,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 30.0% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 520,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 119,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 229,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.