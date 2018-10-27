Total SA (TOT) Holdings Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 2,993.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,285,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,048,640,000 after buying an additional 15,759,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,475,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $210,498,000 after buying an additional 874,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Total by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,114,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,615,000 after buying an additional 320,069 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Total by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,826,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $171,195,000 after buying an additional 158,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Total by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 863,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,612,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $52.54 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $0.7442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

