Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd (TPZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.46

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Get Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 79.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 187,258 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 244,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 5.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 10.2% in the second quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 113,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 98,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.