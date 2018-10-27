Top Image Systems (TISA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) in a research report released on Friday. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Top Image Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:TISA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,331. Top Image Systems has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.53.

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

