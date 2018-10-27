Tokia (TKA) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Major Exchanges

Tokia (CURRENCY:TKA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. Tokia has a total market cap of $367,503.00 and approximately $32,029.00 worth of Tokia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokia token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Tokia has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tokia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149886 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00249176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $622.55 or 0.09662942 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tokia Profile

Tokia’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Tokia’s total supply is 52,669,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,135,421 tokens. Tokia’s official Twitter account is @tokia_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokia is www.tokia.io . The official message board for Tokia is medium.com/@tokia_io . The Reddit community for Tokia is /r/TOKIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tokia Token Trading

Tokia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.