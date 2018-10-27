Theta Token (THETA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $926,525.00

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Theta Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00001379 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, Theta Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Theta Token has a total market cap of $62.60 million and approximately $926,525.00 worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00150110 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00249040 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $622.19 or 0.09660569 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Theta Token Token Profile

Theta Token launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,002,689 tokens. Theta Token’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Token

Theta Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Bithumb, Huobi, Fatbtc, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

