Texas Instruments (TXN) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXN. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.11.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $90.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,852,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 3.97. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $107,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

