Texas Instruments (TXN) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $90.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,852,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,744. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.94%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.