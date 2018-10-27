Texas Instruments’ (TXN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a $115.68 rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a hold rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.11.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.56. The stock had a trading volume of 15,852,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,744. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 432,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,443,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 71,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

